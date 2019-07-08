Karastan sponsored Rome River Jam concert

Dalton—Karastan was a local sponsor of this year’s Rome River Jam, which was held on June 22 at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Rome and featured American country music singer/songwriter Luke Combs. Opening acts for Luke Combs were Ashland Craft—a contestant on The Voice, Drew Parker and Jobe Fortner.

Karastan donated rugs from its Enigma collection to the VIP Sponsor tent, the band/opening acts’ personal tent and Combs’ private tent. Prior to the show and between sets, Karastan showcased its video, “32 Hands,” a tribute to the craftsmanship of employees who work on every signature Karastan carpet and rug.

Support of events like Rome River Jam are part of Karastan’s robust marketing strategy that extends far beyond the area rug trade shows in Las Vegas and High Point. “In the last year, we’ve extended our licensed brands with Sarah Willet of Patina Vie, Virginia Langley and Scott Living by Drew and Jonathan Scott,” said Alyssa Hawkins Cole, Karastan’s content and marketing manager. “We are strengthening relationships with interior designers and social media influencers all over the country. We launched a new website last November, and we’re rolling out some gorgeous new products at the summer markets.”

Karastan’s Enigma collection pushes the contemporary design envelope, showcasing a curated collection of abstract, texturally driven designs that combine subtly shimmering sprinkles of viscose with the velvety texture and durability of Karastan’s exclusive SmartStrand Silk.