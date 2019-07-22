iQ partners with American Lung Association

Moreno Valley, Calif.—iQ Power Tools will be partnering with the American Lung Association to raise awareness of the dangers of silica dust through a new educational initiative, “Understanding Silicosis.”

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by breathing in tiny bits of silica, which is part sand, rock and mineral ores such as quartz. It often affects workers such as masons, stone/tile contractors, miners, glass manufacturer workers and others who are exposed to silica dust on the jobsite. Over time, exposure to silica particles causes scarring in the lungs, harming one’s ability to breathe.

“With over two million U.S. workers potentially exposed to occupational silica, more is needed to be done to bring awareness to the risk of developing silicosis,” said Paul Guth, president of iQ Power Tools. “By teaming up with the American Lung Association, a highly respected organization, we can expand our reach and take the message of awareness to individual workers in the construction industry even further than before.”

As part of “Understanding Silicosis,” a video will be created featuring a healthcare provider discussing silicosis. It will include a variety of related topics such as risk factors, causes, prevention, symptoms and treatments.

The new partnership with the American Lung Association features two key components:

Creation of an educational video and individual video clips highlighting the danger of silicosis for those in the construction industry; to be shared on social media and the Association’s website. Activation of a companywide Employee Giving Campaign to fully engage iQ Power Tools employees in the mission of the American Lung Association to further demonstrate the commitment of its employees to lung health.

“With hundreds of silica-related deaths per year, our company decided it was time to ‘up our game’ in education and awareness,” added Sarah Hurtado, iQ’s marketing manager. “This is the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term partnership to develop, deliver and promote tools and resources that actively engage people and construction workers in lung disease prevention and disease management. Together, all of us can help minimize lung disease caused by silica dust and by doing so, raise the quality of life for individual construction workers.”