Intex Flooring joins Fuse Alliance

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, announced that Intex Flooring has joined the network as a new member.

“Intex Flooring is a leading commercial flooring business in the Houston market with a desire to grow and enhance their operations,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director, Fuse Alliance. “They are a great fit for our organization.”

For 10 years, Intex Flooring has provided quality commercial flooring installations for a variety of facilities, from offices to schools to industrial warehouses. Being a broad-spectrum flooring contractor, Intex offers a range of durable, high-performance commercial flooring products including luxury vinyl tile decorative concrete, modular carpet, porcelain and ceramic tile, natural stone, wood and laminate planks, sheet vinyl and more.

“Intex joined Fuse Alliance to have access to superior resources and the wealth of knowledge shared by the best flooring companies in North America,” said Scott Beckham, vice president, Intex Flooring. “Being part of this organization will help us better serve our customers and position Intex for continued growth. We look forward to being part of the Fuse network.”