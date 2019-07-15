Havwoods International launches redesigned website

New York—Havwoods International has created and launched a new, redesigned website. Consolidating not only the North American website but also the United Kingdom’s and Australia’s, this new portal houses all Havwoods International products, case studies, company information and inspiration tools.

“As a global team, we are excited about our new website launch and the robust information and tools it provides for our clients,” said Paul Moody, global marketing and digital director, Havwoods International. “This new site will allow our visitors—spanning across the globe—to not only have a very informative experience but also a hassle-free one.”

Featuring a more intuitive and interactive layout and design, the Havwoods website has been updated with the addition of a Floor Findersurvey tool. This feature invites customers to answer short, simple questions about their flooring preferences in order to discover which Havwoods product is right for their space. Easily navigable, each collection is broken down by design, range, construction and color, allowing for a stress free and enjoyable design process.

To further aid in the purchasing process, Havwoods’ new Floor Visualizer tool is the ultimate try-before-you-buy experience. Using state-of-the-art technology, this tool enables customers to visualize how the wood floor they have chosen will actually look when in use. The Havwoods Floor Visualizer shows a selected wood floor in an array of predefined settings, or users have the option to upload a photo of their own space for the most realistic example. Customers can also choose two products and compare various looks, side by side.

To experience these newtools, visit havwoods.com/us/.