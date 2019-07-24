Galleher opens new design studio

Santa Fe Springs, Calif.—Galleher has announced the opening of its new 4,000-square-foot design studio, located in San Diego at 7595 Raytheon Rd.

The studio is open to the public and caters primarily to designers, homeowners and developers who can utilize the studio as a place to discover and explore flooring sold through Galleher’s dealer network. This modern location is one of the premier flooring showrooms in Southern California, showing the entire range of hard surface flooring products offered from Galleher in a comfortable, user-friendly environment.

The design studio is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting, large work tables, oversize panels, and an extensive stock of small, take-away samples. It has also incorporated Galleher’s room visualizer technology on a large monitor allowing users to instantly view flooring options in their own space.

“Our goal is for our dealers to utilize this location as an extension of their own showroom” said Louis Gordillo, San Diego division manager. “There is no substitute for the experience and understanding one gets from seeing flooring in expansive, large-format displays.”

The design studio is dedicated to providing design assistance, samples and technical advice to help generate specifications for Galleher’s products and drive business to its retailer partners. Galleher will not be selling product out of the studio, as it sells only to flooring professionals. When it comes time to make a purchase, the homeowners, designers, developers and general contractors who visit the showroom unaccompanied will be referred back to Galleher’s dealer base.

For more information, visit: galleher.com/san-diego