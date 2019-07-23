FloorTek to feature ‘Future Connections’ event

Dalton—This year’s FloorTek will feature Future Connections, a networking event for job seekers and HR professionals to meet potential employers or job candidates. Future Connections will take place on Sept. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will be attended by college students, job seekers and HR professionals from the flooring industry.

Future Connections is not only an exciting opportunity for those in the job market and those looking to hire, it is also an opportunity for the industry as a whole to position itself as a viable choice for the next generation of workers and create a draw for young talent.

Dalton is the forefront of innovation and technology in flooring, and as FloorTek approaches, the American Floorcovering Alliance will continue to provide updates on the advanced technologies and events which will be exhibited in September.

For more information, or to sign up as an HR provider, contact Stephanie Manis or Sandra Kiser at 706-278-4101 or email Sandra.Kiser@americanfloor.org.