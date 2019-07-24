Flooring Solutions joins Starnet

Lewis Center, Ohio—Starnet, a network of full-service independent flooring contractors, has announced that Flooring Solutions, headquartered in Livermore, Calif., has joined the partnership as a new member.

“Starnet is thrilled to have Flooring Solutions join the network and provide a full-service commitment to the carpet, resilient and ceramic categories in Northern California,” said Mark Bischoff, president and CEO, Starnet. “In that world-renown, high-growth Bay Area, Flooring Solutions was recognized by the San Francisco Business Timesas one of the ‘100 Fastest Growing Private Companies’ in 2018. Our industry is sometimes satisfied to keep pace with GDP—not Flooring Solutions. They are running at pace with explosive growth technology companies.”

Established in 1990, Flooring Solutions provides fast, reliable and high-quality commercial and industrial flooring products and installation throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California. Flooring Solutions proudly represent the leading manufacturers in the flooring industry and use only factory certified installers. As a non-union flooring contractor, they are licensed, insured and bonded, offering clients quality products and installation services that they proudly stand behind.

“As the San Francisco Bay Area’s largest non-union flooring contractor, we are excited to join the Starnet community,” said Rick Elfman, president of Flooring Solutions. “As a company built on relationships and service, we are looking forward to building many new ones with the Starnet management, it’s suppliers and fellow members. With over 40 years of experience in the flooring industry, we know that this new relationship will bring value to our organization and our customers and we are honored to represent Starnet in Northern California.”