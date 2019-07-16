FloorForce to host free webinar

New York—Todd Saunders, CEO of FloorForce and AdHawk, will host “The Ex-Googler’s Guide to Growing Your Flooring Business with Google Ads,” a free webinar on July 18 at 2 p.m. EST.

Saunders, who launched the Accelerated Growth team at Google, will lead an in-depth discussion on the best ways to use Google Ads to grow a floor covering business. Attendees will learn how to beat the big box stores with hyper-local ad targeting, optimize performance based on website data, and leverage remarketing to convert more customers. The webinar will also discuss YouTube ads as an alternative to TV commercials.

“Being online is the most important thing you can do as a flooring retailer today,” Saunders said. “Now more than ever, your customers are doing their research online before they ever set foot inside a store. And you can bet, the first place they’re going to look for information is Google.”

This free webinar is open to all flooring retailers. Register online at webinar.floorforce.com/googleads-flooring-guide.