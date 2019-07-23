FILA USA’s Moen, NTCA partner to present free webinar

Jeff Moen, general manager, FILA Solutions, will deliver a webinar on July 25 at 1 p.m. CST, hosted by the National Tile Contractors Association titled “Everything you ever wanted to know about cleaning and maintaining porcelain tile and natural stone, but were afraid to ask.”

This one-hour session will not only cover basics of cleaning and maintaining porcelain tile and natural stone but will also help participants identify stains (organic versus inorganic), their genetic makeup and what products clean them effectively.

With 35 years in the tile and stone industry, Moen has been involved in all facets from tile manufacturer and distributor through maintenance and installation. As FILA’s general manager, Moen has been very instrumental in bringing innovative products to the market. His wealth of knowledge regarding tile and stone is broad, practical and helpful to industry professionals.

Click here to register