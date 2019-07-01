Engineered Floors, Roomvo offer dealers innovative technology

Dalton—Engineered Floors and Roomvo have partnered together to provide flooring dealers some of the most innovative technology the industry has to offer.

Utilizing Roomvo's augmented reality technology, the partnership allows thousands of Engineered Floors dealers to add the EF-EYE Visualizer to their websites at no cost to the dealer. The EF-EYE Visualizer, powered by Roomvo, is available for use on Engineered

Floors' brand websites—Pentz, Dream Weaver and EF Hard Surfaces.

The technology allows consumers to see how flooring would look in their own space before

installation. “With EF-EYE, we don’t waste precious time,” said Leslie Eversole, owner of Three Little Dogs Flooring & Design. “We go right to the flooring the consumer likes and view the product in any room they choose. One customer liked a sample, but when she saw it on EF-EYE she realized there was too much color variation for her taste. So we looked at more products on the visualizer until we found the one she loved. We were thrilled to make her happy at the point of sale rather than when we installed a floor she didn't like.”

Existing Engineered Floors customers that would like to have the EF-EYE Visualizer on their website should complete the short form located here.

Dealers that would like to have an account set up with Engineered Floors can contact customer service at 866.706.9745.