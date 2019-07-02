Emily Morrow Home launches new OMG Proof innovation

Dalton—Emily Morrow Home is making a “big splash” this summer with a new OMG Proof innovation that makes the company’s hardwoods even more pet and life friendly than ever before, proving that luxury hardwood products can perform under a variety of otherwise concerning conditions and remain beautiful.

In addition to having its superior scratch-resistant aluminum oxide finish, Emily Morrow Home hardwoods are also protected with an invisible spill barrier. This OMG proof protection causes liquids to remain on the surface of the hardwood until wiped away.

“We know everyone aspires to have hardwood flooring, and we want to give them the freedom to enjoy our hardwoods without worrying about spills or pet accidents” said Emily Morrow Finkell, CEO and founder, Emily Morrow Home. “Since spills don’t always happen on one isolated plank, we also provide this protection to the joints and backs of our products, so that every side is fully OMG proof protected.”

The new OMG proof protection has been added to all of the 24 Emily Morrow Home Hardwood styles, including a new line of hardwoods crafted exclusively for the International Design Guild’s Louis A. Dabbieri collection. These 12 hardwood styles feature a combination of 6-, 7- and 9-inch wide planks in colorations that range from naturally-light white oaks, striated grays to golden mid-tone browns with subtle highlights. Also included in the offering are six plank and herringbone styles which are ideal complements in the company’s premium rift and quarter-sawn North American white oak.

“We are thrilled to partner with International Design Guild and to create the first exclusive hardwood flooring collection for the Louis A. Dabbieri brand,” Finkell said. “The timing coincides perfectly with the launch of our OMG Proof innovation, which gives consumers extra peace of mind that their hardwoods will look good for a very long time.”