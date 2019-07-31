Crossville launches Relax porcelain tile collection

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Relax, a new wood-look porcelain tile collection that offers the appearance of subtle, calming woodgrain. Relax is a unique alternative in Crossville’s portfolio of products. It’s designed to accommodate designers seeking a contrast to the brand’s more highly grained wood-look tile collections.

According to Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville vice president of marketing, Relax exemplifies Crossville’s commitment to helping designers select tile with confidence. “Relax isn’t just another tree in the forest, so to speak,” she said. “This wood-look line is set apart by its gentle colors and subtlety. It’s really a versatile new offering for designers who are seeking a surfacing solution that hits the right marks for style, performance and exceptional value.”

The collection’s four hues—inspired by the appearance of birch—capture soft, natural tones that not only answer current color trends but also provide lasting appeal for installations in the long-term. The quartet of colors includes Chiffon, Caviar, Nutmeg and Woolen. All Relax colors are offered in the unpolished finish.

Relax comes in a 6 x 36-inch rectified plank tile size that is ideal for creating custom looks and patterns. The line’s standard 2 x 2-inch square mosaic enhances the installation possibilities to complete any design style. Additionally, Relax’s covebase and bullnose trim allow for fully finished looks.

The line is recommended for interior floor and wall installations as well as exterior walls, in commercial and residential settings.

To learn more about Relax, visit crossvilleinc.com.