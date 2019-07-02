Crossville launches new campaign

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, Inc. has unveiled a new national advertising campaign: “What Inspires You, Inspires Us.” The campaign highlights the company’s commitment to partnerships with interior designers through intuitive, personal connections. Additionally, the campaign continues Crossville’s promotion of the brand’s complimentary sample program, a notable benefit for interior designers who need prompt delivery of product samples during the specification process.

According to Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing, the “What Inspires You, Inspires Us” campaign is on target for today’s designers who need customized tools and products to support their creative visions. “We developed this campaign based on market research that showed us that designers want solutions that make it simple to bring their design ideas to life. Designers get inspiration from many places—nature, travel, fashion—and we’re ready to answer their ideas with an amazing array of surfacing solutions and support. We truly are inspired by what inspires designers.”

The new campaign, set to launch this month, will feature multiple ads that convey the core message with striking visuals. The theme will be integrated through print and digital advertising channels carried out through 2019.

For more information, visit crossvilleinc.com.