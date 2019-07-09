CFI launches homecoming training, certification

Forney, Texas—CFI partnered up with Pruitt Home Services and Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet to host an advanced carpet and hardwood/laminate training and certification in Kansas City. The event drew in close to 50 installers spanning from Wisconsin to Georgia.

“Being able to get back to our roots in Kansas City and get in touch with installers in the area is something that we—CFI—live to do,” explained Robert Varden, vice president, CFI. “There is no greater feeling than being back ‘home’ and having so much support while there.”

Dwayne Pruitt, president of Pruitt Home Services, CFI installer #8883, CFI certifier and the current CFI Kansas City chapter leader, has been with the CFI family since 2001, when it was based in Kansas City. Pruitt explained to the installers in attendance how important it was to take pride in holding a CFI certification and how it sets them apart from others. “Not only were we able to show these guys/gals the professionalism that comes with being a CFI certified installers, but we were able to teach them new techniques and how to use new tools and technology on a jobsite today,” he said.

Along with Pruitt, Lindsey Duby of Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet helped draw in local installers for the event. Duby and Big Bob’s provided the training space needed for the big group and were more than accommodating for the two-day training and certification. Big Bob’s also encouraged a bulk of their own crews to attend the training and test out to receive their CFI certifications.

During the event, Varden recognized CFI’s long-time supporters and sponsors as well as local retailers that helped donate product for the training. “If it weren’t for our members and supporters, such as Personna/Accutec Blades, E.J Welch & Co., Mohawk, Congoleum, Traxx, Leggett & Platt, Tarkett, Pak-Lite, Lowes and more, CFI would not be able to reach out to the next generation of flooring professionals,” Varden said. “We don’t just provide training and certification for you all, we provide you with a tech line that will be there to answer any questions regarding all surfaces, the newest line-up of tools and techniques to help you sharpen your skill set, and of course any new technology aspects that will benefit you and your company. This is all thanks to our sponsors.”

CFI’s 26th Annual Convention is around the corner and attendance is rising. This years’ convention and celebration will be at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, August 21-23. A room block with discounted rates has been secured for all guests and will be in effect for a limited time at the La Cantera Resort & Spa.

Register, here: cficonvention.com