Bostik introduces acrylic caulk for interior, exterior use

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik’s new PWC offers an advanced formula—fortified with silicone for long-lasting flexibility and excellent adhesion—ensuring a protective barrier against moisture both indoors and out. It provides a watertight seal around most buildingmaterials and common household surfaces, including trim, windows, door frames, sinks, tubs, shower surrounds, countertops, ceramic tile and natural stone.

“PWC is extremely user-friendly because it is easy to clean and can quickly be applied with conventional hand or air-powered caulking equipment,” said Kevin Ray, Bostik’s product specialist.“Its working time, low shrinkage and superior flexible properties make it the ideal product for even the most demanding of applications.”

Once cured to a smooth, satin finish, the caulk becomes mold and mildew resistant. Paintable in just a few hours, Bostik PWC is compatible with both latex and oil-based paints and complements pre-finished white trim.

Additionally, Bostik PWC is non-hazardous, non-flammable, low-VOC and meets/exceeds the specification standard for latex sealants ASTM C-834-10, Type OP, Grade -18°C.