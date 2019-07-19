Bostik brings Wood-Tack to market

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has introduced Wood-Tack, a high-technology adhesive specifically designed for the installation of wood flooring materials.

Wood-Tack’s rapid tacking properties and excellent trowel-ability allow for fast installation of engineered, solid and select bamboo hardwood of any width or length to most all substrates. In addition to its low-odor and low-VOC formulation, Wood-Tack is also FloorScore certified, meets requirements for indoor Air Quality (per CA Section 01350) and may also contribute toward LEED credits.

“Bostik’s Wood-Tack not only provides exceptional bond strength between the wood flooring and substrate, it can be used in both residential and light commercial interior environments,” explained Kevin Ray, Bostik’s product specialist.