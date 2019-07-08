Biyork appoints vice president of U.S. sales

Markham, Canada—Biyork has appointed Josh Martenn as the company’s vice president of sales – U.S. In this role, Martenn will oversee sales operation in U.S.

Martenn was most recently vice president of sales at CFL. Before CFL, he was vice president of sales at Vitromex USA. “Josh is an accomplished sales professional and an experienced sales leader,” said Yicheng Fang, CEO, Biyork Canada. “We are enthusiastic about Josh coming onboard. Josh brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and we are looking forward to him driving our sales efforts in U.S. to new heights.”

Biyork is a manufacturer of floor covering systems. For over three decades the company has sold its products in four continents supplied by nine manufacturing facilities and R&D centers. Its product lines include solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, laminate flooring and resilient flooring—Including LVT and SPC.