Armstrong Flooring launches ‘Say Yes to the Best’ promotion

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring recently launched its “Say Yes to the Best” promotion, a rebate program in which consumers can save 10% on select flooring, including Alterna Plank, Vivero luxury vinyl and vinyl sheet with Diamond 10 Technology.

“This promotion offers a competitive discount on products featuring our most durable performance system—giving flooring retailers another powerful tool to help close sales,” said Meredith Hafer, residential channel marketing manager, Armstrong Flooring. “This is a great opportunity to promote the value of Diamond 10 Technology, which is infused with cultured diamonds to provide the ultimate scratch, stain, and scuff resistance.”

The “Say Yes to the Best” promotion runs from July 1 through October 31, 2019, and rebates on qualifying purchases must be submitted online or postmarked no later than November 15, 2019. For details, visit the Say Yes to the Best page on the Armstrong Flooring website.

