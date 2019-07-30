AHF Products celebrates grand opening of new headquarters

Lancaster, Pa.— AHF Products hosted a grand opening for its new headquarters here in West Hempfield Township featuring a “log-cutting” ceremony and tree planting. On hand to help celebrate was champion lumberjill Martha King of Chadds Ford, Pa., who demonstrated the underhand chop, single buck and stock saw.

During the tree planting, Brian Carson, AHF Products president and CEO, said, “AHF is six months young, and this tree will take root for many years to come… because we are AHF and we create beauty that lasts for generations.”

In the next few months, AHF will have new products launching in more than 4,500 retail locations in the U.S. While many of these products are made in the U.S., AHF will also launch new products made in its production facility in Cambodia.

“Lancaster is a special place,” Carson said. “We chose to make Lancaster our home. This area continues to grow and be recognized as an area rich with talent. Mountville, in particular, has been a wonderful fit for AHF Products. We have employees travel from six counties in the area to come to work here, and in the Mountville community, we have found the perfect combination of accessibility and community.”