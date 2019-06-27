Tarkett wins awards at NeoCon 2019

Solon, Ohio—Two of Tarkett’s new product introductions took home major awards at NeoCon, held at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago in June 2019. Both iD Mixonomi and Tatami System each won two awards, further showcasing Tarkett’s expertise in design and innovation across multiple flooring materials.

iD Mixonomi received the #MetropolisLikes and HiP award for Hospitality flooring from Interior Design. While Tatami System was awarded Best of NeoCon Gold in Carpet: Broadloom and Grand Prize for Buildings Product Innovations Award 2019.

“Tarkett’s Design and Innovation Teams are intently focused on what’s next for commercial interior design, so we are thrilled the esteemed judges for each of these prestigious awards validated our vision,” said Terry Mowers, vice president commercial design, Tarkett North America. “Tarkett strives to provide forward-thinking design solutions with a timeless sensibility, placing the needs of people and the planet in the center of every space and material selection.”

Tatami System is a revolutionary new flooring inspired by traditional Japanese Tatami mats that upends conventional broadloom and supports the constantly fluid spaces of the modern workplace. Supporting various needs of open, collaborative spaces, Tatami System allows end users to reconfigure their spaces to support independent or collaborative work, while softening acoustics and providing comfort underfoot. While commercial spaces continue to adopt resilient floorcoverings to meet their needs, Tatami System offers the perfect balance, bringing soft surface in to improve overall comfort and create an atmosphere with the coziness of home. Tatami System Modules can be easily configured to meet myriad specification requirements across workplace, hospitality, and learning environments.

Inspired by the hexagon, Red Dot Award winner iD Mixonomi LVT is the embodiment of a creative freedom where shapes and colors are combined and mixed together through thematic harmonies. iD Mixonomi is perfect for hospitality, retail, higher education and corporate environments. The collection’s diverse palette is inspired by global travel, offering a cultural array from tender pastels to deep jewel tones and bold primaries to cozy neutrals. With eight graphic shapes and three mini-shapes that can be combined in a huge variety of impactful layouts, iD Mixonomi’s standard running line of colors and geometric shapes provide a custom flooring experience—without a custom price tag. With infinite possible design combinations of colors and shapes, no two designs will ever be alike—giving clients a fully personalized, branded interior.