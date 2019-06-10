Tarkett winds Best of NeoCon gold

Chicago—Tarkett has won a Best of NeoCon gold for its Tatami System. Additionally, the manufacturer’s iD Mixonomi won a #MetropolisLikes award and HiP award for Hospitality flooring.

Tarkett has introduced a new category of flooring, upending conventional broadloom, with its new Tatami System line. Inspired by traditional Japanese Tatami, the Tatami System supports the constantly fluid spaces of the modern workplace. The Tatami System allows end users to reconfigure their spaces to support independent or collaborative work, while softening acoustics and providing comfort underfoot.

Inspired by the iconic hexagon, iD Mixonomi, a modular vinyl tile flooring collection, includes seven graphic shapes and three mini-forms that combine to create classic patterns and bold layouts. The collection’s diverse palette is inspired by global travel, offering a cultural array from tender pastels to deep jewel tones and bold primaries to cozy neutrals.