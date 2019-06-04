Tarkett receives Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Award

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has received the Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Award in the Design category for ethos modular carpet tile with Omnicoat technology.

The Plastics Industry Association and the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Sustainability Division launched the Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Awards during the 2019 Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit May 20-22, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich. The awards are designed to recognize companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation—driving environmental advantages in product design, sustainable materials and end-of-life recovery.

"With 41 entries received, it's an honor to be acknowledged with the Sustainability Innovation Award for Design,” said Sarah Robinson, product sustainability manager, Tarkett North America. “The Re|focus Sustainability and Recycling Summit, hosted by the Plastics Industry Association, is attended by a diverse range of industries such as cosmetics, apparel, automotive, and healthcare. Each is passionate about transitioning from a linear to a circular and regenerative economy, and Tarkett is thrilled to be collaborating across industries to create sustainable solutions.”

ethos started with a simple idea: Create a soft surface flooring solution from safe materials, while providing a positive environmental impact without compromising quality.

The answer came from an unexpected place—broken windshields. In 2004, Tarkett was the first to harness the PVB film in recycled windshields and safety glass, creating a time-tested alternative to traditional carpet backing polymers. This PVB film is a responsibly sourced, post-consumer material that can be taken back through Restart, Tarkett’s closed loop recycling program.

ethos is a proprietary, non-PVC backing that’s highly sustainable and has the ability to stand up to subfloor conditions of 15lbs MVER, 98% RH and 11.0 pH. ethos is adaptable to nearly any moisture situation. As long as there’s no evidence of standing liquids or moisture staining, ethos eliminates the need for moisture, pH and MVER testing when installed with TarkettTAPE.

The ingredients in ethos have been assessed rigorously by a third party to verify it contains no carcinogens, reproductive toxins or chemicals of concern such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and antimicrobial treatments. All ethos products include Tarkett’s fluorine-free, Eco-Ensure soil protection technology (a Cradle to Cradle Certified Platinum product for material health). In addition, ethos became Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver v3.1, the first of its kind in North America.

