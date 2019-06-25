StonExpo Mexico premiers at Obra Blanca Expo 2019

Dallas—Obra Blanca Expo (OB Expo), a new tradeshow of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA), has joined with Informa to bring StonExpo to Mexico. OB Expo with StonExpo Mexico will take place Oct. 15-17, 2019, at Expo Santa Fe, Mexico City.

“This unique environment creates the perfect setting for StonExpo, one of the longest running and influential exhibitions in the world of marble and natural stone,” said Amie Gonzalez, show director of The International Surface Event.

Started in 1987, StonExpo is an international exhibition of marble, granite and other natural stones, along with the latest trends in stone design and fabrication machinery. StonExpo has been featured at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas since 2004 and this December will also be held in China at The International Surface Event in Shanghai. OB Expo 2019 will be the first time StonExpo is being presented in Mexico.

OB Expo specializes in interior and exterior finishes and materials used in the final stage of a new construction or remodel project, along with those unique items that allow an architect or designer to crown a project with final touches.

OB Expo has been designed to provide a superior experience for the visitor. The exhibition is organized by thematic pavilions where three days of events will provide an international platform for architects, interior designers, contractors, distributors, investors and real estate developers to come together to strengthen relationships, discover the latest trends and product innovations, and above all, to be inspired.

For more information, contact the event team at 972.536.6431, email amie.gonzalez@informa.com or visit intlsurfaceevent.com/en/mexico