Solu Custom Hardwood expands into U.S.

Quebec, Canada—Solū Custom Hardwood, established in 2012, offers the A&D and contractor communities a wide range of high-quality solid and engineered hardwood flooring. The company specializes in custom products using Canadian maple, birch, red oak, white oak, hickory and black walnut.

Since its inception, Solū has been steadily expanding in Canada. In 2018, the company decided to offer products to its southern neighbors. Along with this decision came the addition of companion product lines including authentic barnwood walls, custom wood furniture and stair components. All are manufactured under the same roof at Solū’s Trois-Rivières factory.

In 2019 Solū participated in its first trade shows. To date the company has exhibited at the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York, IDS in Toronto and attended NWFA in Texas.

Solū’s U.S. distribution will take place through a select group of manufacturer agents across the U.S. Representing Solū in the New York City and the Tri-State market is GCC International, an agency with a history of working with some of the finest brands in flooring since 1974.