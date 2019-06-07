Shaw’s commercial division leadership undergoes transition

Dalton—Bob Chandler, executive vice president of Shaw’s commercial division, will retire at the end of 2019 after 45 years with Shaw and the flooring industry. Doug Enck, most recently vice president of commercial sales, has been promoted to executive vice president of the commercial division.

Enck has developed a deep understanding of customers and the commercial market for over 30 years. He joined Patcraft in 1987 as

vice president of sales and marketing and stayed with the company through its acquisition by Queen and then its merger with Shaw Industries. He became vice president of sales for the commercial division in 2015.

“Doug has a legacy of leading change and driving innovation throughout his career,” said Tim Baucom, president, Shaw Industries. “He will continue to bring the strategic focus and passion for customers that sets the Shaw commercial division apart in the market.”

Chandler’s father, I.V. Chandler, started what became Patcraft Mills in 1945. In 1973, Bob Chandler graduated from the University of Georgia and joined Patcraft and learned all aspects of the business and played instrumental roles in manufacturing, operations and

customer service. In 1984, Chandler became president of Patcraft. In 2006, he assumed the role of vice president of sales for the entire Shaw commercial division. In 2015, he became executive vice president of the Shaw commercial division.

Chandler’s influence extends beyond Shaw through his leadership roles at Hamilton Medical Center, ChristChurch Presbyterian and numerous other organizations in the Dalton community.