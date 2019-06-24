Shaw Industries makes Forbes’ 2019 Best Employers in Georgia list

Dalton—Shaw Industries Group (Shaw) has ranked third on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers in Georgia.

“Over the last several years, Shaw has invested significantly in our products, processes, plants and—most importantly—our people,” said Vance Bell, chairman and CEO, Shaw Industries. “People are our competitive advantage. This achievement demonstrates Shaw’s dedication to our more than 22,000 talented individuals working to produce industry-leading flooring solutions and to create a better future for their families and communities—and our customers and company.”

To determine the first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state, Forbes worked with analytics firm Statista, creating unique lists for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The rankings were determined through an anonymous survey consisting of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

“Shaw’s ability to attract and retain the best available talent allows us to remain as leaders of our industry,” noted Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer, Shaw Industries. “Creating a culture of respect, inclusion and accountability empowers our associates to share ideas and innovate to meet today’s business objectives while developing themselves to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”

