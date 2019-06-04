RollMaster, Measure Square debut integration interface

Hammond, La.—RollMaster is celebrating the successful launch of the software’s seamless data integration with Measure Square Estimating Software. The two flooring software leaders have enjoyed a close partnership for the past few years, and their most recent product integration allows the easy exchange of data with just the click of a mouse.

The integration drastically reduces time spent on the ordering process for flooring professionals. Users can measure jobs, originate quotes (complete with catalog SKUs) out to Measure Square, and receive the data back, ready to order. RollMaster and Measure Square’s collaboration also enables users to setup RollMaster SKUs within Measure Square so the data matches purchase-ready catalog items upon import. This technology aims to eliminate extra work, keep sales flowing and free up salespeople to go after additional bids.

“RollMaster has been rolling out a steady line of APIs over the past several years,” said Patrick Ferries, vice president of RollMaster Software. “This was something we saw coming years ago and we’ve positioned ourselves to work with the very best applications, like Measure Square, to deliver a software experience like no other in the flooring industry.”

Both the Measure Square iPad-based Mobile Estimating Software, popular with residential and multi-family dealers, and the Commercial & Residential Desktop products are integrated with RollMaster Software. This complementary partnership makes it easy for existing customers of either company to bring on the other product without requiring any special programming or cumbersome manual transferring of data.

“Our vision is to allow users to access their measures from anywhere, any time,” said Dr. Steven Wang, CEO and co-founder, Measure Square. “This is why we have invested aggressively in the Measure Square Cloud and API platform. Now with RollMaster, we can streamline the customer’s workflow from takeoff to estimating to quoting to billing.”