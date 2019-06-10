RFCI hires new technical consultant

LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) has announced that Jane Rohde, AIA, ASID, FIIDA, founder and principal of JSR Associates, a Maryland-based architectural and design consultancy, is expanding her practice to include technical consulting for RFCI, replacing Bill Freeman who recently announced his retirement from RFCI at the end of 2019.

JSR provides services to non-profit and for-profit developers, government agencies, senior living and healthcare providers, trade associations and product manufacturers. Rohde’s engagement includes participation and leadership in a wide range of industry groups, including the Vinyl Institute, the GSA Green Building Advisory Committee, ASHRAE 189.1/189.3, the Green Building Initiative, the health care industry’s Facility Guidelines Institute and the U. S. Green Building Council, to name a few. She also founded and chairs the Senior Living Sustainability Guide focused on providing quality information for the senior living building sector.

Rohde speaks internationally on senior living, aging, healthcare, evidence-based design and sustainability. She is the recipient of the first Environments for Aging Changemaker Award, and in 2018 Rohde received the ASID Design for Humanity Award, the Vinyl Institute Partner of the Year Award and was honored as one of the top 10 Women in Design demonstrating leadership in design and architecture. Also in 2018, Rohde was recognized by Clemson University as an honorary member of the graduate program in Architecture + Health for her significant intellectual and material contributions to the program.

“Jane Rohde is uniquely and highly qualified to step into this important role with RFCI,” Dean Thompson, RFCI president and CEO. “In addition to her exceptional technical, design and sustainability expertise, Jane has earned the highest level of respect from her wide-range of industry relationships. I am confident she will strongly contribute to the long-term success of the resilient flooring industry.”