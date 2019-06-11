NAFCD releases Q1 2019 Sales Trends Report

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has released its Q1 2019 Sales Trends Report. The report provides a current analysis of sales-related activities for the flooring distribution channel including sales trends for the past quarter and forecasts for the coming quarter for regions of the country as well as Canada.

The survey was compiled, tabulated and analyzed by the Cleveland Research Company, an independent research firm that specializes in ground-level intelligence across a variety of distribution channels as well as the homebuilding and homecenter markets.

The Q1 2019 Sales Trends Report is a benchmarking tool and guide of best practices to help distribution firms learn from their peers and gain insights on new approaches to common channel challenges. In additional to sales trends the Q1 report also highlights solutions to other distributor challenges including:

How to limit transportation cost increases

How to attract truck drivers

Distributors' largest challenges in the quarter

Distributors' biggest surprises in the quarter

"The Q1 2019 NAFCD Sales Trends Report is an effective tool for benchmarking sales across the floor covering distribution channel," said Kevin Gammonley, executive director, NAFCD. "This detailed analysis allows our members to see what their peers are experiencing and planning for in the face of the industry's challenges and opportunities. It also provides valuable insights to regional distributors relative to what is occurring in other parts of the U.S. and Canada."

