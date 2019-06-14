Mohawk Group honored with NeoCon accolades

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Group earned several awards early this week at NeoCon covering all segments and flooring categories, including carpet tile, broadloom, area rugs, resilient tile and resilient sheet. Held every June at The Mart in Chicago since 1969, NeoCon serves as the commercial design industry’s launch pad for innovation—offering ideas and introductions that shape the built environment today and into the future.

“Our product development and design teams are incredibly honored that our latest introductions received such a warm welcome at NeoCon 2019,” said Jackie Dettmar, vice president of design and product development, Mohawk Group. Dettmar was also recognized with this year’s Interior Design HiP People award for manufacturer: creative director. “In addition to receiving positive feedback from our valued customers that visited us at the show, having our products and colleagues honored by these prestigious awards programs made this quite the NeoCon experience. Design, innovation and sustainability are second nature for Mohawk Group and we are thrilled to be recognized for this commitment.”

Mohawk Group earned two Best of NeoCon Silver awards across soft and hard surface. Textural Effects (carpet: broadloom category) employs bulky, woolen nylon yarns to create a sensory aesthetic that reconnects end users with nature, while True Hues rubber sheet (healthcare flooring) takes terrazzo visuals to a new level with a range of tone-on-tone, cool and warm neutrals, useful green and blue hues, red and purple. Mohawk Group also won a Best of NeoCon Innovation honor in the carpet: contract area rugs category with Connecting Neurons Definity, a highlighted style in the manufacturer’s new Expanding Influence collection of running line Definity broadloom and rugs for workplace interiors.

Featured collection Relaxing Floors, designed by 13&9 in collaboration with Fractals Research and Mohawk Group, took home the coveted Interior DesignHiP Product award forworkplace flooring: carpet. Themodular system uses fractal patterning as the basis of its design, with fractals being the building block of many of nature’s patterns that have been scientifically proven to reduce stress. The collection was also recognized in the Buildings Product Innovations awards program with a merit prize for flooring.

Complementing the injection of texture and warmth into commercial spaces that was prevalent in Mohawk Group’s showroom this year was Sakiori woven enhanced resilient tile, which won a Metropolis Likes at NeoCon award. Sakiori combines the soft look of textiles with the durability of hard surfaces that references the craft of hand-stitching and pays homage to the makers of yesterday and today.

Mohawk Group also received several honoree accolades including Interior Design HiP Product awards for Live & Learn (education/institutional/government flooring category), True Hues (health and wellness flooring) and Spirit Moderne (hospitality flooring) by Mohawk Group’s Durkan brand.

In addition to Jackie Dettmar’s recognition in the HiP People program, Stacy Murphy, regional vice president, global and strategic customers, was honored as this year’s HiP People manufacturer: seller. Senior sustainability manager Rami Vagal was named an honoree in the HiP People: HiP for greater good category.

For more information, visit neocon.mohawkgroup.com.