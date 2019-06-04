Mirage captures Award of Excellence for hardwood

St. Georges, Quebec—Mirage, the hardwood flooring brand renowned for quality, has been honored with Floor Covering News’Award of Excellence in the Hardwood flooring category. This is the 10th time the company has been recognized.

“We are honored to be recognized as the top company in the hardwood flooring category again this year,” said Brad Williams, vice president of sales & marketing at Boa- Franc, makers of the Mirage brand. “Having received 35 awards for quality and excellence over the last 20 years is a testament to the quality of the employees, suppliers and customers we have at Boa-Franc. This goes to show that we keep our promise of continuously providing our sales network with consistent quality products and service. We are grateful to the many retailers who have been loyal to our brand for all these years and who helped us to once again earn this prestigious award.”

Dealers were asked to vote on the best hardwood flooring manufacturer based on the following criteria: design, service, value, performance, quality, sales force professionalism, management responsiveness, customer service, handling of claims, and ease of doing business. This award is the 35th industry distinction that Mirage has received. Boa-Franc, manufacturer of the Mirage brand has been named one of the Best Employers in Canada for 2016 and 2017 based on the results of the survey by Aon in Canada. The company was also the proud recipient of the highest distinctions that the Canadian and Quebec governments bestow on businesses and organizations that successfully apply best business practices. Added to that is the Gold Trophy Award at the 2013 and 2018 Canada Awards for Excellence and the Grand Prix of Quality Award (Quebec) in 2012 and 2017.