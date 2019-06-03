Laticrete launches three-in-one adhesive

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced 125 Tri Max—a three-in-one adhesive with sound control and crack isolation. 125 Tri Max eliminates the need for sound and anti-fracture mats and membranes, allowing for faster, more effective tile and stone installations. Thanks to its three-in-one versatility and lightweight nature, 125 Tri Max aims to save construction professionals money on labor, storage, freight and logistics.

“125 Tri Max is the solution needed to allow contractors to carry fewer products on the jobsite for a single installation,” said Jay Conrod, senior product manager, Laticrete. “Now, rather than needing an adhesive, sound control and crack isolation product, contractors only need 125 Tri Max. According to our research, using 125 Tri Max is 33% faster than traditional sound, anti-fracture mat or membrane installations, and contractors can save 15 to 20% on product costs.”

High-performance benefits of 125 Tri Max include reinforcement with Kevlar to produce a stronger adhesive bond and a “heavy service” rating per TCNA performance levels to support traffic in malls, stores, commercial kitchens, laboratories, auto showrooms or service centers, shipping and receiving areas. 125 Tri Max has also been independently tested to meet ANSI A118.12.5.4 high-performance specifications for superior crack isolation protection, with the ability to prevent the transmission of cracks up to 1/8 inch, and ASTM E2179 and ASTM E492 for sound reduction.

125 Tri Max contains 36% post-consumer recycled materials to contribute to LEED points and is Greenguard certified for sustainable building. A 25-pound bag provides the same coverage as a 50-pound bag.