Laticrete launches premium translucent grout

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has introduced Spectralock Pro Premium Translucent Grout, a patented high-performance epoxy grout that offers customers a unique opaque color that diffuses light for a vibrant finish. Spectralock Pro Premium Translucent Grout is designed for residential and commercial use on interior or exterior ceramic tile, glass tile and stone applications, and is ideal for re-grouting swimming pools, fountains and other wet areas.

“For nearly 16 years, the Laticrete line of Spectralock products have been some of the most preferred epoxy grouts in the world,” said Ryan Blair, senior product manager – grouts & sealants, Laticrete. “With the launch of the new Spectralock Pro Premium Translucent Grout, we hope to continue the line’s legacy of success. Our product development team is always working hard to offer our customers more ways to make their tile and stone installations standout, and the light diffusion technology Spectralock Pro Premium Translucent Grout offers does just that.”

Spectralock Pro Premium Translucent Grout is an enhancement of Spectralock Pro Premium Grout, both offering superior non-sag performance, unmatched stain resistance and color uniformity for an even finish without any blotchiness or shading. Other product features include an 80-minute working time at 70 degrees Fahrenheit, a high UV and chemical resistance, no sealing required and crack resistance properties.

For a high fashion look, Spectralock Pro Premium Translucent Grout can be paired with Spectralock Dazzle, which comes in twelve colors including gold, silver, copper and mother-of-pearl, in addition to a glow-in-the-dark option.