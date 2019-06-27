KCS appoints Cary Anderson VP, general manager North America

Cary, N.C.—Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) has promoted Cary Anderson to vice president and general manager for KCS in North America. In this new role, Anderson will oversee the operational management of both the Cary, N.C., and Houston, Texas locations. He is responsible for leading the overall direction of the North American business as support, development, implementation and customer satisfaction remain top priorities.

Prior to this promotion, Anderson was vice president R&D for KCS in North America. “I have spent the last year getting to know KCS and our customers,” Anderson said. “I am excited to continue our rapid growth in North America as we continue to provide software solutions to best serve the industry’s needs. Our goal is to be nothing less than the best technology partner in North America.”

Anderson possesses over 30 years of industry experience, with a primary focus on the building materials market. He is known as an innovator of technology throughout his career and looks forward to continuing down that path in his new role. As a well-respected leader in the building materials sector, he has been responsible for listening to customers and responding with industry-leading functionality that provides our customers with a competitive advantage. His long list of accolades includes contributing expert insights to leading LBM and Building Materials publications as well as educational webinars.

For more information, visit: kerridgecsna.com