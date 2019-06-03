Karndean to showcase ‘designflooring’ at NeoCon

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring invites interior designers, architects and specifiers to change the way they see and design flooring from June 10-12 in NeoCon booth 7-8116. From product development to design flexibility and premium performance, the unique Karndean Designflooring approach to luxury vinyl allows for the creation of engaging and memorable environments.

“The product development team at Karndean Designflooring travels the world in search of intriguing natural forms, combining the very best features and details in our original product designs,” said Jenne Ross, director of marketing. “We hand-selected materials to inspire our latest visuals from Hawaii, the Baltic region of Europe, the Midwestern United States and the English countryside, for example. With Karndean Designflooring, interior designers have access to products that can’t be found with any other flooring supplier.”

With a palette of nearly 50 new colors across a suite of glue-down, loose-lay and rigid core constructions, there is a unique visual and format to suit any project setting. Designs within the new spring 2019 collection allow the beauty of rare, and in some cases extinct, woods to live on in luxury vinyl. From American chestnut and reclaimed hickory within the Art Select 30mil glue down range to American pine in the Loose Lay Longboard 20mil range and Hawaiian koa in the Korlok Select 20mil rigid core range, guests will experience the journey from hand-selected natural materials to final luxury vinyl product. Kiosks throughout the booth will feature aspirational moodboards that pair influential colors with the latest Karndean designfloors.

On June 10 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., guests are invited to booth 7-8116 to travel the globe and see the inspiration behind some of these new designs, completing a passport along the journey. Guests can enter their completed passports for a chance to win an American Express gift card to use for some inspirational traveling of their own.