Havwoods launches magnetic flooring system

New York—Havwoods International has introduced the Magna magnetic flooring system. This magnetic raised access flooring system can be used for any of Havwoods’ Venture Plank, Henley or Relik collections—totaling about 150 tongue-and-groove, engineered wood floor planks.

Magna consists of magnetized and foam-sealed wood boards, which provide a secure connection to the supporting structural pedestals. They can be conveniently disconnected using a suction lifter to allow for maintenance and repair of the concealed services. Ideal for large-scale office and retail environments, the Magna magnetic system is offered in numerous wood floor finishes, creating flexible floor coverings that cater to both aesthetic and practical specifications.

For commercial refurbishments, Magna flooring reduces installation time. The range is 90% quicker to install compared to using glue or underlay and can be sanded and maintained just like any other Havwoods’ engineered floor. Individual planks or entire areas can be removed and replaced exceptionally easily, thanks to the magnetized system, which carries a lifetime guarantee. Most importantly, Magna provides accessibility to underfloor services that cannot otherwise be installed in wall cavities.