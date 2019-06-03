Gilford-Johnson welcomes new president, equity investment

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford-Johnson Flooring has announced an equity investment from Johnson Premium Hardwood Flooring. What’s more, the company has tapped industry veteran Bill Schollmeyer as president, effective June 3. Jonathan Blue will remain as executive chairman for the company.

These moves solidify the transformational partnership between Gilford-Johnson, the Ku family and Johnson Hardwood, one of the leading manufacturers of premium hardwood flooring in the United States. Recognized for its unparalleled value and superior quality, Johnson Hardwood will be exclusively distributed by Gilford-Johnson throughout its markets in the Midwestern and Southeastern United States. Products designed for the national market will also be developed, marketed and sold by the partnership.

“We are extremely excited to forge this strong partnership with Gilford-Johnson and support Bill in his new role,” said Danny Chen, chairman of Johnson Hardwood.

Schollmeyer has served as CEO of manufacturer Johnson Hardwood since 2011. He previously served for many years as head of product management and hardwood category manager at national distributor Hoboken Floors. His new role at Gilford-Johnson involves leading all of the company’s functions as well as overseeing its strategic direction.

“Landing someone with the caliber of a Bill Schollmeyer is a home run for our organization,” Blue said. “We are now positioned for growth under Bill’s leadership.”