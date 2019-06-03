Gilford-Johnson expands leadership team

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford-Johnson Flooring has welcomed a consummate flooring professional back to its senior leadership team. Nik Burdett, a long-time friend and colleague, has been named the company's chief commercial and development officer.

Burdett is rejoining Gilford-Johnson to lead its Southeast/Florida and commercial sales teams as well as to develop new markets and sales opportunities for the company. Based in Atlanta, Burdett brings decades of experience in the company’s regions and in-depth knowledge of customer needs acquired while at his most recent position with one of the country’s top-five flooring retailers.

“I’m humbled and honored to be able to work with all of the incredible people at GJ and rejoin my longtime partners and friends,” Burdett said. “I look forward to sitting face to face with our customers to understand how we can add value to our service and make business easier for them.”

Gilford-Johnson’s comprehensive flooring portfolio is highlighted by national brands including the Tarkett family of brands, Johnson Hardwood, Somerset, Raskin and EarthWerks.