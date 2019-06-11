Flooring manufacturers to exhibit at FloorTek Expo 2019

Dalton—In honor of AFA’s 40th anniversary, it is extending invitations to flooring manufacturers to exhibit at the FloorTek Expo, Sept. 10-12 at the Dalton Convention Center. What’s more Engineered Floors has already accepted the invitation to exhibit at the inaugural reintroduction of manufacturers to the Expo.

FloorTek aspires to be a hub of innovative thinking and idea sharing in the industry and seeks the participation of all of the industry leading companies. “Our current FloorTek motto is ‘innovation, technology, machinery,’ and we believe that the reintroduction of the floor covering manufacturers at FloorTek will move us in a positive direction to fulfill our commitment to our motto and serve the entire floor covering industry,” said Stephanie Manis, AFA’s executive director. “With the combination of floor covering manufacturers and suppliers exhibiting at the FloorTek Expo 2019, we are expecting a larger attendance than in the past. The upcoming event format will offer an ideal opportunity for flooring industry professionals at every level from around the world to share information and explore every avenue for growing the flooring marketplace.”

For more information, contact Manis at 706.278.4104 or email manis@americanfloor.org