Encircle Products appoints new vice president of sales, marketing

The Villages, Fla.—Encircle Products has tapped Amy Tracey as vice president of sales and marketing for the company’s line of eco-friendly floor trim products. She will be responsible for sales and service to Encircle’s current distribution network and new business development.

Tracey comes to Encircle Products with years of sales and marketing experience in the flooring industry. She has previously worked with Pennwood Products, Creative Touch Interiors and JJ Haines. Most recently, Tracey managed commercial, governmental and institutional sales and business development for electrical supply distributor, Rexel USA.

Tracey will report directly to Encircle Products’ co-founders Rose Hicks and Cindy Birch. “We are delighted to bring Amy aboard our rapidly expanding team,” Birch said. “She brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge and will undoubtedly represent Encircle Products with a high level of professionalism. She is a great fit for our valued customer-base and will have tremendous success growing sales of our expanding line of floor trim products”