Durkan’s Crafted Convergence recognized with HD Award

Calhoun, Ga.—The Crafted Convergence carpet collection from Durkan, the hospitality brand of Mohawk Group, was recently recognized by Hospitality Design magazine with an HD Award for flooring at a special ceremony in New York.

“It is quite the honor for this innovative collection to be awarded yet again by esteemed industry colleagues and leaders,” said Elizabeth Bonner, creative design director, Durkan. “This has been an incredible partnership that continues to provide inspiration not only to our own team, but the wider hospitality architecture and design community as well.”

Crafted Convergence was inspired by Durkan’s collaboration with two museums in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Original source materials from the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Museum of International Folk Art provided designers with a unique opportunity to pay homage to handcrafted utilitarian articles through striking patterns for broadloom, carpet plank and Durkan’s Definity manufacturing technology. Collection styles draw inspiration from broad and varied sources—from Native American pottery and baskets to everyday Japanese and African garments.

Shortly after its debut last year, Crafted Convergence was recognized with the IIDA/HD Expo Product Design Award for flooring: carpet and rugs and was named a hospitality flooring honoree in the Interior Design HiP Product Awards program at NeoCon 2018. Earlier this year, the collection took home the ASID Georgia Design Excellence Gold Award for custom design by industry partner.

“What started out as a creative journey for us has led to opportunities to find new inspiration in time-honored patterns to create the most memorable interiors and showcase the amazing things that happen when you imagine with Durkan,” added Bonner.

Portions of the proceeds from the sales of Crafted Convergence are given back to the two museums in New Mexico to help preserve the stories and cultural source materials behind the collection.

