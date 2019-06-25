DriTac launches new rubber flooring underlayment

Clifton, N.J.—DriTac Flooring Products has introduced the 8400 EnviroTread series, a line of sustainable green, acoustical abatement recycled rubber flooring underlayment, made from post-consumer and post-industrial waste, including recycled tires. The 8400 EnviroTread series comes in three thicknesses: DriTac 8402 (2mm), 8405 (5mm) and 8410 (10mm) and can be installed under hardwood, carpet and carpet tile, ceramic tile and stone, laminate flooring and floating click LVT/WPC/SPC 4.5mm or thicker.

“Along with our expanded line of foam underlayment for wood, laminate and resilient flooring, the addition of our 8400 EnviroTread Series of recycled rubber underlayment rounds out our portfolio and propels DriTac into a major player in the flooring underlayment category,” said Wade Verble, vice president of business development – underlayment division.

EnviroTread underlayments are technologically advanced and provide exceptional sound control properties, offering industry-leading footfall performance with anti-crush technology designed to attain a cushioned, quiet and comfortable flooring system for residential and commercial applications. DriTac 8400 EnviroTread series underlayments are made from SBR tire rubber, GreenCircle certified for recycled content and can qualify for up to eight LEED points, making them the preferred choice for green projects.

These eco-friendly rubber flooring underlayments incorporate DriTac’s Total Sound Reduction System (SRS) complete witha lifetime warranty when used in conjunction with approved DriTac flooring adhesives in double-stick applications. DriTac’s SRS was developed with dual-force, silent-fuse technology, granting customers an optimized sound abatement system covered by DriTac’s all-inclusive warranty from a single-source supplier.

For more information, visit: dritac.com