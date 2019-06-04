Domotex 2020 releases keynote theme

Hannover, Germany—The keynote theme for the 2020 edition of Domotex is “Atmysphere.” The show, which runs January 10-13, 2020, here, will focus on all qualities of floors and floor coverings that contribute to wellbeing and accentuate naturalness and sustainability.

Health and wellness are a major social trend, and for many people that means spending their leisure time outdoors in natural settings. On sunny days, patios, decks, balconies and gardens double as lifestyle-enhancing outdoor extensions of indoor living spaces. The same holds true in the contract flooring sector. Society’s growing awareness of health and wellness translates into heightened expectations in terms of the visual aesthetics, quality and characteristics of outdoor flooring products—whether in the home or in hotels, restaurants and outdoor areas of showrooms.

It is with these trends firmly in mind that the companies exhibiting at Domotex are increasingly developing high-quality flooring made of natural wood, innovative planks made of WPC and tiles that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The sheer range of the products available provides a richly diverse and creative design palette for home owners and contract flooring professionals.

Architects and interior designers use the products showcased by exhibitors at Domotex to create fluid transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces. By connecting otherwise disparate functional areas, these products create unique spaces that contribute directly to the wellbeing of the people who live and work in them.