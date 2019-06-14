Dealers continue to see value in Mohawk’s Omnify program

June 10/17, 2019: Volume 34, Issue 26

By Lindsay Baillie

Almost three years ago Mohawk launched Omnify, an omni-channel solution that aims to simplify digital marketing by capturing and tracking leads while also streamlining social media publishing and search engine marketing. Today, Omnify works in conjunction with many of Mohawk’s other initiatives including its revamped Five Star program as well as Edge, its new go-to-market strategy.

Many Mohawk dealers adopted Omnify when the manufacturer unveiled the program at Solutions in 2016. Rahim Daya, principal and general manager, The Westvalley Flooring, Alberta, Canada, became a believer only five minutes into FloorForce’s chief innovation officer John Weller’s Omnify presentation. “We were the first company in our market/region to sign up for Omnify,” Daya explained. “I have been hands on with my company’s digital presence right from day one, realizing the importance of Internet marketing. After a careful review of optimization options available in my region and speaking to John, I decided to work with Omnify.”

For Daya, Omnify truly does simplify digital marketing. “Mohawk has done an excellent job of realizing that store owners are not online marketing executives,” he said. “With Omnify, you have the expertise of people who know and understand the flooring business working with you to deliver tangible results. The program has allowed me to benefit from the Internet while being able to focus on what my company does best—sell flooring.”

For Daya’s business, Omnify provides the latest, up-to-date graphics and interface that aligns with the consumer’s ethos—a major selling point. Through Omnify the consumer is led through the digital pipeline to Daya’s front door. “[Omnify] is vested in ensuring state-of-the-art marketing is employed on a dealer’s behalf,” he explained.

Tom Heffner, president, About All Floors with locations in Birdsboro and Wyomissing, Pa., has also seen the value in using the omni-channel program. “We’ve been using Omnify since its inception,” Heffner explained. “I’ve had lots of sales reps come in and offer me digital advertising programs, but they’ve all been expensive and haven’t worked. With Omnify you are partnered with Mohawk to drive your brand in the local market while tying it to the world’s largest flooring manufacturer. There is an interest in it working for both my company and Mohawk, and they’ve committed the resources and people to make it work.”

Paula Anselone, owner, Anselone Flooring, Mansfield, Mass., signed on for Omnify in November 2018 and has already seen a difference. “We have noticed a significant increase in online leads and have found it helps our customers with a more fluid shopping experience,” she said. “I would definitely recommend Omnify to other flooring dealers, especially if they use FloorForce web hosting. It’s a no-brainer.”

While flooring dealers have a host of options when choosing digital marketing programs, many believe Mohawk’s Omnify provides greater value. “Digital marketing programs that are not segmented specifically towards flooring do not offer the same level of value as Omnify,” Daya told FCNews. “Mohawk and its senior management team understand the process and are extremely value driven in this area. A combination of flooring expertise and a sound understanding of digital applications make this the best valued program in the market based on my experience.”