Daltile launches partnership with Kristin Cavallari

Dallas—Daltile has announced the launch of a new partnership with celebrity Kristin Cavallari, a well-known actress, designer, mother and entrepreneur with a strong social following. Cavallari will become the new face and spokesperson of the Daltile brand as well as a key component in the brand’s new overarching marketing campaign that spotlights the fashion-forward products under its portfolio.

“Daltile offers a breadth and depth of product that is unmatched in the industry and includes all of the latest ‘fashion-based, on-trend products’ that today’s consumers are looking for,” said Paige Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing for Dal-Tile Corporation, parent company of the Daltile brand. “From tile and mosaics to extra-large slab, countertops and roofing tile, Daltile has it all.”

Through this partnership, the brand looks to heighten the end-consumers’ awareness that Daltile offers on-trend, style-driven products, which will further set its partners up for increased success in selling more Daltile products.

“Everything that I do reflects who I am and my personal style,” Cavallari said. “Whether I am designing my home, my retail space or my office, it’s really important to me to create something that represents who I am. Partnering with Daltile is a great match because Daltile is all about self-expression and allowing you to be creative and bring your vision to life. With a massive assortment of design-driven products that combine function and fashion, Daltile offers me endless possibilities to innovate, showcase my creativity and express my personal style in any project I take on.”