Creating Your Space introduces new visualization tool

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space, a leader in digital marketing technology for flooring retailers, has launched its latest generation of visualization tools.

This suite of tools gives the consumer the ability to view a dealer’s products in pre-selected rooms as well as any room in her home. By simply uploading a picture of any room, the consumer can see how different flooring products look installed in her home. In addition to flooring, she can visualize and design with other surfaces including countertops, walls, cabinets, backsplashes and more.

What’s more, Creating Your Space offers retailers an extensive product catalog with hundreds of thousands of product SKUs from over 200 flooring and interior brands which can be used when offering the consumer products to visualize online.

For the hundreds of Creating Your Space retailers whose websites already included visualization, the new suite of upgraded tools was integrated into their websites at no additional cost. Now live, these tools aim to create more value and generate leads for their businesses.

For more information, visit: creatingyourspace.com