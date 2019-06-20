Ceramics of Italy releases spring, summer tile trends

New York—After reviewing hundreds of new products from Italian tile producers at Coverings in Orlando and ICFF in New York, Ceramics of Italy has announced the top design trends for the spring and summer seasons. From humble to opulent designs and inlaid wood to skinny formats, the following six themes demonstrate the expanding versatility of ceramic tile and how Italians lead the way in design and innovation. These products from Ceramics of Italy member companies are now available in the North American market for all types of residential and commercial projects.

Skinny formats

While some designers prefer large format tiles to minimize grout lines and create a large, seamless surface, there has been a recent swing in the other direction to emphasize the tile's shape. Skinny format tiles offer the perfect opportunity to create a playful composition.

Inlaid wood

Inlay is one of the oldest decoration techniques in the book, gracing the floors and furniture of wealthy estates for centuries. Now with advanced digital printing technology, everyone can have instant access to the charm of inlaid wood and parquet flooring for a fraction of the price.

Humble materials

Ceramic tile is an inherently humble material. It’s created from the earth and designed to last but can also be returned to the earth at the end of its life. With these collections, Italian companies pay homage to the beauty of imperfection and humble materials found in nature.

Opulence

On the other end of the spectrum are tiles that exude opulence. From rare and dreamy marble to high gloss ceramic emulating semi-transparent glass, all of these collections add a touch of glamour while possessing the functional benefits of ceramic and porcelain.

Muted colors

Tiles come in every hue and tone found under the sun, but muted colors have recently taken the tile industry by storm. While vivid colors have their place, the subdued chroma of pale pink or sage green allows for designers to apply entire fields of color to a space.

Lines

Lines can do miraculous things to a room: create movement, add height or at the very least generate visual interest. It’s no wonder that companies are using this essential element to create striped patterns, metallic inserts, linear mosaics and more.