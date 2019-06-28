Ceramics of Italy launches Cersaie Young Distributor Program

Bologna, Italy—Ceramics of Italy has announced the inaugural edition of the Cersaie Young Distributor Program. Organized by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and EdiCer SpA (the organizer of Cersaie), this new initiative aims to bring a new generation of North American importers and distributors to Cersaie, Sept. 23-27, 2019 in Bologna, Italy.

Selected participants will be invited to join a delegation of North American architecture and design trade and media on a trip to Bologna, Italy to see the latest products and technical advancements in Italian ceramic tile. The Italian ceramics industry will pay for a three-night hotel stay and round-trip flight. Group activities will include a guided tour of the show, educational sessions on sustainability and installation, and the opportunity to visit a tile factory to see tile production first hand. Young distributors will also enjoy the chance to visit factories and exhibitor booths on their own time.

“With this program, we aim to acknowledge and empower rising industry professionals, educate them on the benefits of Italian ceramics, and equip them with the proper tools for building strong, long-lasting business partnerships,” said Emilio Mussini, vice chairman of Confindustria Ceramica.

Applications are due July 15, 2019. Up to three importers/distributors will be selected and notified on Aug. 1.

Interested applicants should fill out the submission form at bit.ly/Cersaie_YoungDistributors.