Cali’s Gerritsen wins Top Tech Award

San Diego—Alexandra Gerritsen, Cali’s vice president of customer experience and transformation, has won the Top Tech Award in the small, private organizations with 51 to 150 employees category. Gerritsen was honored on May 16 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

“Ali is at the top in everything she does,” said Doug Jackson, Cali president and CEO. “The Cali team and customer benefits every day from her ability to harness technology to make our work easier, more efficient and more profitable. Her expertise and hard work have a direct impact on our performance and gives us a serious competitive edge.”

Gerritsen earned her MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business and her Bachelors Degree from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. She also holds a number of specialized project management certifications which have proven invaluable in implementing large-scale infrastructure, business systems, customer experience programs and department restructuring campaigns at Cali.

Her many accomplishments in 2018 included integrating new business systems, incorporating improved infrastructure and designing new customer experience procedures. As a result, Cali now benefits from better demand forecasting, optimized digital marketing, automation efficiencies, strengthened emergency back-up systems, survey technology to track customer sentiment and an improved phone platform enabling reps to make 30% more calls.

Before coming to Cali, Gerritsen served as director of technology and then senior director of operations at Buzztime in Carlsbad, Calif., where her focus on automation, business process improvement and implementing lean methodologies saved the company $55,000 in recurring spend each month in her first year.

“I am so honored to be given this recognition,” Gerritsen said. “I could not have achieved this award without the help and support of my Cali tech team as well as this company’s commitment to continuous improvement through the use of technology.”