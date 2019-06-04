BWG marks 2019 Spring Showcase a success

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG), one of America’s leading full-service flooring distributors, recently hosted its Annual Spring Showcase Convention in Uncasville, Conn., at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort. BWG’s key suppliers were there to showcase their latest products and sales offerings.

“This year’s event was better than ever,” stated Paul Castagliuolo, BWG president. “Each year the showcase attracts more attendees and proves to be an excellent opportunity for our vendors and customers to mingle and network. It allows time for our customers to gain insight into the suppliers’ new products and services ... all within an extremely relaxed atmosphere.”

Bill Prescott, executive vice president of sales, BWG, explained the group had a success display placement at this year’s event. “This will ultimately help BWG gain more showroom space with dealers that attended,” he added. “It's a win-win situation for everyone. We always want to show our customers we support them with everything they need to display, talk about and sell our products.”

Plans for the 2020 BWG Spring Showcase are already in the works.